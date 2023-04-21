Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 9,169 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 124,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $9,227,626 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $198.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,734. The company has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $200.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

