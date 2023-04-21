Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,819. The company has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

