Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 529,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Adicet Bio Stock Up 0.7 %
ACET traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,837. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.
Insider Activity at Adicet Bio
In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACET has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
