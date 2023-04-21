Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 529,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 0.7 %

ACET traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,837. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $31,833,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,284,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,482,409 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000.

ACET has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.