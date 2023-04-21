Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE ADEX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 5,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,604. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Institutional Trading of Adit EdTech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEX. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,980,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

