Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,829 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $376.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,617. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $172.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

