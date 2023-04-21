ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Down 9.4% in March

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

ADS-TEC Energy stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. 828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,691. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSEW. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 186,198 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 27.0% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 268,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 252.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares in the last quarter.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

