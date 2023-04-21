Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.11. 77,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,796. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

