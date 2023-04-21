aelf (ELF) Hits Market Cap of $180.89 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. aelf has a market capitalization of $180.89 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004423 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001536 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,949,599 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

