Aergo Market Capitalization Achieves $57.03 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aergo has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aergo has a total market cap of $57.03 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Aergo
Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Aergo
