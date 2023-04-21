Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,900 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 932,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $243,991.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,181.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,918 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,674,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AVTE traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. 65,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,851. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.34.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.