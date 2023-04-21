AES (NYSE:AES) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.90.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

Institutional Trading of AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in AES by 2.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AES by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AES by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

