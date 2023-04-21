Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 4.1%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.37. 2,940,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,520,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Affirm Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $220,754.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,286 shares in the company, valued at $220,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,860 shares of company stock valued at $702,360. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Affirm by 11.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Affirm by 26.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

