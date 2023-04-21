Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFN. ATB Capital increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.88.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFN traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$58.22. 54,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.04. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$28.80 and a 1-year high of C$63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.37.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$1.19. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of C$374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$341.23 million. Analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.754372 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

