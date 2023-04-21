AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Short Interest Update

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AgileThought Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGILW opened at $0.22 on Friday. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40.

