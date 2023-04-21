AJ Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AJ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,206,000 after acquiring an additional 561,167 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 554,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,900. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.