AJ Advisors LLC Invests $9.08 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,079,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.83. The company had a trading volume of 425,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,526. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $148.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.23. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.