AJ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,069 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.05. The stock had a trading volume of 287,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.