AJ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.61. 1,477,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,796. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

