Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.75.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$17.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.92, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.73.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of C$314.85 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.5397351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$523,790.89. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total transaction of C$228,000.00. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alamos Gold

