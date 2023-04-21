Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Lifted by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up about 3.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 5.8 %

Albemarle stock traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,583. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $181.16 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.