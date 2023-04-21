Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 14,865 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 257,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 259.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 83,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $278.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

