Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 1,781 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 202,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

