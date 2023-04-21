Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.38. The stock had a trading volume of 344,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,154. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $161.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $151.64.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

