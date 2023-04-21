Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,882,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,342,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.20. The stock had a trading volume of 94,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,383. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average of $124.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.