Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,425 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 565,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $44.81.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

