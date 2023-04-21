Albion Financial Group UT Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after buying an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,837. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

