Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $43.00. B. Riley Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as low as $38.16 and last traded at $38.31. 2,660,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,108,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa Trading Down 4.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Alcoa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

