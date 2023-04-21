Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Increased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 225.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,430 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Cowa LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 446,393 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,604,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,408.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 318,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 315,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.