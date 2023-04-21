Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Yunqi Capital Ltd

Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 22.5% of Yunqi Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Yunqi Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $33,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,324,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,800,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

