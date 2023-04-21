Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 431,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Allego Price Performance

Allego stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 141,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,096. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLG. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allego by 182.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allego during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Allego by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 84,292 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allego during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allego during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allego Company Profile

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

