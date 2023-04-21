Allen Capital Group LLC Has $572,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.6% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,774,000. QVR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 751,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,503,000 after buying an additional 409,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.00. 35,088,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,435,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $335.56.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

