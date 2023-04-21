Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $10.82 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 231,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 10.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $54.34. 803,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,537. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

