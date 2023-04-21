AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Down 12.0% in March

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,200 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 584,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AB stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 75,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,664. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.32%.

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

