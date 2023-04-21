Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.2 %

ALSN opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,880 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

