Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.66.

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,526,000 after purchasing an additional 284,202 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

