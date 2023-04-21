Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. Approximately 253,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 609,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

