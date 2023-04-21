Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alset

In other Alset news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 545,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,199,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,399,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alset alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alset by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alset by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 505,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alset by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset Stock Performance

Alset Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AEI opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. Alset has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

(Get Rating)

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Read More

