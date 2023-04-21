Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Up 4.8%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 586,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,145,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $758.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

