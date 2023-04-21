Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Alumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Alumina Price Performance

AWCMY opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alumina has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

About Alumina

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

