American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for 2.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.73. 506,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,570. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

