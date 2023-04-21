American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Mizuho

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEP. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0 %

AEP opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after acquiring an additional 368,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,517 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.