American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $107.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,119,000 after purchasing an additional 368,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after buying an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

