American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $194.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

AXP stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.24. 1,168,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $185.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.44. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

