American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.79 billion-$61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.82 billion. American Express also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

American Express Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AXP opened at $163.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average of $157.44.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens cut American Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

