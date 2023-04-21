Amgen (AMG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.39 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $59.39 million and $7,295.03 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.67012799 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,483.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

