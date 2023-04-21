Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

