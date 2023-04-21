Ana Luisa Bianchi Sells 300 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 300 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $22,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,706.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PriceSmart stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 124,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,405. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSMT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PriceSmart by 2,200.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 90,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PriceSmart by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

