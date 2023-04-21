Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANRGF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Stock Performance

ANRGF stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. Anaergia has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $9.20.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.