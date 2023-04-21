Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.21.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

ELD stock opened at C$14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.57, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.37. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.47.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$334.27 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 40.58%.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

