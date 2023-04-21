Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 21st (BCKIF, DIISY, DROOF, HLFDY, JSAIY, JTKWY, RIO, SECYF, VTXPF, WHTPF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 21st:

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($5.88) to GBX 455 ($5.63).

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.17).

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)

had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.36).

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 225 ($2.78) to GBX 230 ($2.85).

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 285 ($3.53) to GBX 295 ($3.65).

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,170 ($26.85) to GBX 1,760 ($21.78).

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,300 ($65.59) to GBX 5,110 ($63.23).

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,100 ($63.11) to GBX 5,000 ($61.87).

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.25.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,310 ($28.59) to GBX 2,280 ($28.21).

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,975 ($24.44) to GBX 2,010 ($24.87).

